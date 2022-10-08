BRINGING SERVICES CLOSER: Gulu immigration center construction launched

With the rise in demand for immigration services in Uganda, the Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control under the Ministry of Internal Affairs has embarked on infrastructural development of regional centers to ease access to immigration officers. While breaking the ground for the construction of a regional center in Gulu City, Maj Gen Apollo Kasita-Gowa the Director of Citizenship and Immigration Control, said the construction of regional centers across the country will decongest crowding for immigration services in Kampala while also bringing services closure to people.