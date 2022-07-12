Breweries sector emphasizes on e-commerce for sale increment

The managing director of UBL says the effects of the pandemic on the brewing business impacted sales and the new reality occasioned by the new global economic crisis as a result of rising inflation is putting more stress on enterprises. He says business' survival in the new normal is being driven by radical measures aimed at sustaining businesses in this environment, using mainly e-commerce innovations for distribution channels. He was speaking at the launch of the brewer’s new App Diageo One in Kampala.