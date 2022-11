BOXING: Title holder Sebute to battle it out with Nsubuga on 31st Dec

East and Central Africa Boxing Union title holder Sergeant Abdul Sebute is set to battle it out with Police’s Muhammad Nsubuga in a series of bouts organised by Step by Step promotions on 31st December. The main bout of the day will be between Ugandan Charles Mulindwa and a Tanzanian. Four boxing events and two kickboxing bouts will be held on the day.