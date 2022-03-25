BOU: E-payments rise to shs400bn transactions daily

As digital payments become more central for businesses and individuals, Central Bank director national payment system Mackay Aoumu says, e-transactions have risen to 400 billion shillings, daily. Bank of Uganda has licensed 14 companies to conduct digital and electronic payments under the recently enacted National Payment Systems law. The financial technology space has undergone several innovations, introducing products that had previously fallen under no particular regulation, Betty Ndagire reports.