BORDER DELAYS: Malaba truck drivers unhappy with diversion to Lwakhakha

Truck drivers at the Malaba border have protested against a decision by URA officials to divert all empty trucks heading to Kenya from the Malaba border to the Lwakhakha border. The truck drivers say the decision is unnecessary and costly to their operations. Muhmad Kasaija, one of the affected truck drivers, says diverting to Lwakhakha costs them an extra 40 litres of diesel, coupled with the poor state of the road through Lwakhakha border point. The directive to divert empty trucks to Lwakhakha is a temporary measure issued by Works minister Edward Katumba Wamala and his Kenyan counter to sort out the backlog of trucks that are not meeting established Covid-19 protocols at the Malaba border.