BOOSTING TOURISM SECTOR :Expert calls for synergies in tourism industry

Uganda’s recent intense efforts to promote the country as a top destination are paying off at least for now, but Anthony Ochieng, a destination marketing and tourism consultant at Pollant group, is cautioning the private sector on working in isolation, saying without corporation between players, gains can be reversed. He also adds the Uganda must intensify marketing and branding some of its most under-utilised blue tourism resources such as River Nile and Lake Victoria. Pollant company ltd was contracted by the Uganda tourism board to implement the explore Uganda strategy