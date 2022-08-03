THE LINK: Understanding fuel prices
DIGITISATION OF THE ECONOMY: Gov’t urged to integrate e-services
COMMONWEALTH BOXING: Tukamuhebwa bows out as Nakimuli enters medal bracket
Makerere students call for guild elections to be held soon
LOP responds to president’s state of the nation addre
Former UMSC spokesperson Nsereko Mutumba passes away
Speaker Among rejects removal of Mapenduzi from Local Government committee
Experts call for more interventions for the rural poor
KENYAN ELECTION EFFECTS: Importers hope for peaceful elections
RUGBY SEVENS: Kobs out to defend crown
UGANDA-SOMALIA BUSINESS: Targeting billions in exports
Lord Mayor Lukwago says Boda Boda registration exercise is illegal
ELGON FLOODS: Schools forced to close early, relief yet to arrive
Jacob Kiplimo awangulidde Uganda zzaabu omulala
AMATABA E MBALE: Amasomero mangi gakyalulojja