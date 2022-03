BODY IN SACK: Police identify victim, roommates under arrest

Police has identified the body of a man found stuffed in a sack as belonging to Amon Kagezi, a resident of Kijanji village in Hoima district. According to the police, Kagezi left Hoima on the 7th of March for Kampala, where he started living with Gideon Nabasa and Ivan Twinamatsiko in Bwayise Katoogo. The motive behind the murder is yet to be established.