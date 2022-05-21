Boda boda riders accuse traffic police of harassment

Boda boda riders in Butaleja district have accused traffic officers of mistreatment calling for their transfer from the district. The riders allege that traffic officers extort money from them, cane them in addition to issuing them with wrongful express penalties. They now want these officers to be transferred arguing that they have over stayed in Butaleja. Butaleja district chairperson Michael Hegenyi revealed that he has indeed been receiving these complaints and has tasked police to investigate them.