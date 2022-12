Bobi Wine’s bodyguard released after a month in detention

Jamshid Kavuma, one of the bodyguards of the president of the National Unity Platform party Robert Kyagulanyi is out on bail after more than a month in detention. Kavuma was picked up by armed men in plain clothes from his place of work on 5th November and says he was kept incommunicado. He says he was shot in the leg during his arrest. NTV's PATRICK SSENYONDO spoke to him.