Bishops pray for unity, peace after Martyrs’ Day

Catholic Bishops from Northern Uganda gathered to pray for peace and unity, this Pentecost Sunday. The Bishops of Gulu Archdiocese, Nebbi, Arua, Lira Dioceses at St. Jude Catholic Parish in Naguru, near Kampala. The Bishops usually gather at this church every Sunday following the celebration of Uganda Martyrs' day in Namugongo. This year, Lira diocese led the celebration of Mass.