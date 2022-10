Bishop Zziwa warns of erosion of rule of law

As Ugandans prepare to celebrate 60 years of independence, the chairman of the Episcopal Conference and Bishop of Kiyinda Mityana Diocese Rt Rev Joseph Anthony Zziwa has said that whereas the country has made significant progress in improving the country's infrastructure and industrialization over the years, there is need to address issues of human rights violations and rampant land grabbing affecting Ugandans.