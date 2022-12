Bishop Luwalira asks Christians to reflect on service

Christians have been advised to reflect on how far they have fulfilled their responsibility to serve the church and the country. According to the bishop of Namirembe diocese Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira whereas many Christians claim to serve the Lord when pressed to present proof, the majority come up empty. Bishop Luwalira led the Christmas day service at St. Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe in Kampala.