BIO-SAFETY REGULATION: Stakeholders discuss enabling policy framework

The government has called for a comprehensive review of the Genetic Engineering Regulatory Bill to incorporate other aspects like medical biotechnology away from only crop engineering. The Minister for Science and Innovation Dr Monica Musenero noted that regulation will guarantee acceptance of such products at the international market since they will meet the international standards. Dr. Musenero made the remarks while officiating at the opening of the 5th Annual National Bio-safety Forum which runs from 21-23rd June 2022.