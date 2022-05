Besigye to appeal against Shs30m bail granted by court

Forum for Democratic Change Activist Dr. Kizza Besigye has said he will appeal against the decision of a magistrate to grant him bail set at 30 million shillings in cash. Besigye was charged with incitement to violence after being arrested during a protest in Kampala on Tuesday. The prosecution had asked the court to make bail restrictive to compel Besigye to return to court.