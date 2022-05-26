Besigye’s lawyers challenge Shs30m bail

Political activist Dr. Kizza Besigye has filed an application at the High Court challenging the decision of a magistrate at Buganda road court to ask him to pay 30 million shillings for bail on Wednesday. Besigye who is remanded at Luzira prison argued that this is an extension of the injustices he has endured. NTV spoke to the president of the Uganda Law Society who says the money is excessive and not commensurate to the crime Besigye allegedly committed. The judiciary finds a problem with the court decision.