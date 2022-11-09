Besigye queries early school closure, condemns kidnaps

Political activist Dr Kizza Besigye has faulted the government for the decision to cut short the third term for pre-primary, primary and secondary schools by two weeks in a bid to check the further spread of the Ebola virus in schools. According to the education ministry, the school will close on 25th November 2022 instead of the earlier scheduled 9th December 2022. Dr Besigye also criticized what he called the irregular arrest of citizens by security operatives.