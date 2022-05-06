Besigye launches political transition campaign

Dr. Kizza Besigye, the leader of a political pressure group People’s Front for Transition says he plans to start a campaign aimed at ensuring a smooth transition to a new leader, rather than a succession from President Museveni to his son. The programme is dubbed Tusimbule or Transition not Success. This is after Dr Besigye dismissed Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba's birthday celebrations as aimed at launching his presidential bid which they say is a succession plot.