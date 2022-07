Besigye and Mukaku denied bail

Kampala High Court Judge Tadeo Asiimwe has declined to release Dr. Kiiza Besigye and Lubega Mukaku on bail saying they have to first exhaust the administrative functions of the Magistrate Court. Besigye and Mukaku have to return to Luzira prison until their Lawyers arrange for them to appear before Buganda road Court Chief Magistrate for bail hearing.