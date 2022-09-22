BENEDICTO KIWANUKA’S LEGACY : Govt urged to respect rule of law and civil liberties

In Buganda Kingdom, the clergy and opposition politicians have challenged the government to reflect on the status of rule of law and the principle of separation of powers in Uganda as the country remembers Chief Justice Benedicto Kiwanuka, who was killed by President Idi Amin in 1972. The call was made during a mass in memory of the Benedicto Kiwanuka at Rubaga Cathedral this afternoon. The Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister Charles Peter Mayiga said the best way to remember the principled chief justice was to address problems that led to his killing. National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi expressed a similar sentiment when he stated that many of the conditions that led to the chief justice's death still exist