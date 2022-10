Belgian envoy calls for increase in education budget

The Kingdom of Belgium through its Ambassador Rudi Veestraeteen has tasked the government to honor it’s pledge of increasing the education budget to at least 20% as it committed. The Ambassador was the guest of honor as the west nile region celebrated World Teachers day. For the past five years, Uganda’s education budget has been stuck slightly below 10 % of the total budget which donors says is to blame for the poor performance of the sector.