Being “rogue and vagabond” no longer a crime - Police

The Police say all its officers have been informed to stop arresting people on vague grounds and for being vagabonds, following the declaration of Sections 168(1) c and d of the penal code Act that creates the offence of rogue and vagabond as null and void. Any Police officer found arresting people for these offences will be charged. However, the police explain other common law level cases that will still lead to arrest.