Beer prices rise, producers ask government not to increase taxes

Manufacturers of alcoholic beverages have implored the government not to increase taxes on their products so that they can quickly recover from the shocks of the Covid-19 pandemic and current inflation. Government plans to hike taxes on beers and spirits in the next financial year, a move the producers say will adversely affect the entire value chain in the production of alcoholic beverages. Even before the taxes are approved, producers like Uganda Breweries Limited have already announced increments in the prices of some of their products in reaction to rising costs of production.