Bannakaroli Brothers pay tribute to Br Anatoli Wasswa

The Bannakarooli brothers of Kiteredde in Kyotera district have commended the work done by the late Fr.Br. Anatoli Wasswa throughout his life and vowed to sustain it beyond his lifetime. Fr Wasswa was known for infusing his priestly calling with his herbal medicine work, a calling prompted by a heart illness that troubled him during childhood.