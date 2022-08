Azimio la Umoja's Raila heads to the supreme court

Kenya's runner-up in the recently concluded presidential elections, Raila Odinga, says the Azimio la Umoja coalition is heading to the Supreme Court tomorrow to challenge the declaration of William Ruto as the president-elect. In doing so, Odinga is hoping to stop Ruto's swearing-in ceremony on August 30. But as Daniel Kibet reports, the Kenya Kwanza team is not losing any sleep over this...