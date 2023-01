Authorities want law on local governments retaining funds amended

Local government leaders are appealing to parliament to amend the Public Finance management act of 2015 to address the challenge of returning unspent funds to the consolidated fund at the end of each financial year. The request was made by local government leaders during the commissioning of a 1.7 billion shillings Health Centre III in Kasenyi, presided over by prime minister Robinnah Nabbanja.