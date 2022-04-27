Attorney General defends Lubowa hospital project agreement

Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka and Members of the Finance Committee of parliament have differed on the contents of the agreements government signed with FINASI/ROKO Construction Company on the construction of the Lubowa International Specialised Hospital in Wakiso district. This followed revelations that some of the clauses in the Direct Agreement had been amended to allow the government to pay FINASI/ ROKO through promissory notes even after the completion of the construction works.