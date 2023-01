At least 7 dead, 40 hospitalized after bomb blast in Kasindi village

In a related development, at least seven people are dead after a bomb went off at a religious event in Kasindi village near the border between Uganda and DR Congo. More than 40 others were injured and are being attended to in various health facilities in Congo. The area is close to the Mpondwe in Kasese. We asked Kasese Resident District Commissioner Lt Joe Walusimbi for a report on what happened.