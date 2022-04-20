At least 10 families to be evicted after court ruling over land conflicts

At least 10 families are on the verge of being evicted after the Court of Appeal concluding a 17-year old dispute on the ownership of the land in Komamboga in Kawempe Division, Kampala District. The Court of Appeal comprised of Justices Elizabeth Musoke, Catherine Bamugemereire and Stephen Musota who ruled in favor of Joseph Kabuuza Bossa saying that the land comprised of plots 790 and 791 belong to him and not to his brother in law Lameck Mukeeze Muwanga. Bossa says he intends to evict the ten families on the land in issue because he wants it vacant.