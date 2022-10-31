Aswa River region witnesses rise in domestic violence

Police in Northern Uganda are concerned about the rise in domestic violence there. The Regional Police Commander for Aswa River, Damalie Nachuha cited a weekend incident in which a former councillor for Pece Division in Gulu, Francesca Amony was arrested on suspicion of stabbing her husband Dr Joseph Etuk to death, over a domestic misunderstanding. Preliminary findings show that Dr Etuk was stabbed using a kitchen knife. the police say most murders there are due to domestic misunderstandings, with six cases registered last week alone.