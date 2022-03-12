Assessing the impact of COSASE’s first reports under Ssenyonyi

The Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authority and State Enterprises chairperson Joel Ssenyonyi has expressed dissatisfaction with some of his fellow legislators who have dismissed some of his work as being below the standard. This comes after some members of parliament criticised the committee’s report on investigations into the operations of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority. Ssenyonyi is more than confident that not only can he lead the committee, but that his committee will also be able to achieve its mandate.