Arua district leaders upset at rising teen pregnacies

Arua City Authorities have expressed concerns at the increasing number of teenage pregnancies in their area. Babies born to mothers under 13-17 years of age face high risk of low birth weight, preterm delivery and severe neonatal conditions and this has generated concerns among Arua City Authorities. Alice Akello, the Resident City Commissioner, Arua expressed concern that in 2021 alone the city had recorded 6,000 teenage pregnancy cases and she attributes the increase into poor parenting at household level. According to the leaders, the social and health implications of teenage pregnancies has increased exposure of girls to domestic violence associated mental health disorders and sexually transmitted infections.