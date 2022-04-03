ARMY WORM INVASION: Farmers cry as losses pile up, gov’t hunts solutions

Residents of Nakwero in Kira Division and a section of farmers in Busia district are calling for government help after an armyworm invasion wiped out their plantations. These worms have a great appetite for cereal crops like maize and now residents are worried about a possible famine outbreak after the destruction of their crops. The commissioner for crop protection at the ministry of Agriculture Steven Tibeijuka describes the African armyworm as dangerous but efforts are underway to send pesticides to the affected areas.