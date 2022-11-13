Army to end hunger by planting 6 square miles of maize

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces have embarked on a campaign to end food insecurity in the country. The force under the chieftaincy of production and welfare planted over 6 square miles of Maize at the army farm in Kyangwali Sub County, Kikuube District with the aim of curbing the expected food shortage in the near future. According to the minister of defence and veteran affairs Vincent Bamulangaki Ssempija, the country identified 15 security challenges and among them was food insecurity.