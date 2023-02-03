Army in Nakaseke cleans up public areas ahead of Tarehe Sita celebrations

The Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) has launched a series of activities across the country in preparation for the Tarehe Sita celebrations set for Monday 6th February. In Greater Luwero, the UPDF is cleaning different towns in that jurisdiction, Nakaseke as well as Nakasongola. In Nakaseke, the Commander of the Singo Peace Support Operations Training Centre, Brig. Gen. Max Gumisirizza, has urged the public not to contribute to the indiscipline of the forces as they go to interact with them. According to Gumisirizza, the public can contribute to the indiscipline of the forces through social gatherings, most especially at drinking sprees, something that will cause drunkenness among the soldiers. The 42nd Tarehe Sita celebrations will be held in Mbarara District.