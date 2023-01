Army hands over recently completed Kazo school

The construction of a two-classroom block at Rwemikoma Model Primary School in Kazo District is nearing completion. This is one of the 42nd Tarehe Sita Anniversary projects and will be handed over on February 5th. Mr. Benjamin Kashumbusha who steers the Parents Teachers Association and the School Management Committee said the classroom block will go a long way towards accommodating the ever increasing number of students in the school.