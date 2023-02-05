Army cracks down suspected ADF cell in Butaleja

A joint operation of the police and other security agencies are holding a suspected leader in the rebel Allied Democratic Front group, Mansur Musinguzi, and 6 other suspected ADF accomplices. The suspects were picked up in Nabala village in Butaleja district, along with 55 men, women, youth, and children. North Bukedi Police spokesperson Moses Mugwe says the suspects were planning an ADF cell in the area. The suspects are currently detained at Butaleja CPS.