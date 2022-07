Army admits armed crime in Kisoro

Leaders in Kisoro have expressed fear over the number of gunmen crossing into their area following the influx of refugees from Eastern DRC along the Bunagana border. The Kisoro Resident District Commissioner Shafik Ssekandi says this has caused a spate of robberies in the area, including one in which 19 million shillings was stolen. Whereas they acknowledge an increase in Crime in Kisoro, the UPDF maintains that no refugee entered Uganda with a firearm.