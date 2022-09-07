Armed men waylaid banking agent, robbed her of UgX 85M

Armed robbers attacked a centenary bank female agent in Kagadi town in western Uganda and stole 85 million shillings. The robbers reportedly intercepted and knocked down a motorcycle that was transporting the bank agent, identified as Mariam Nyangoma, using their car. Nyangoma surrendered the bag that contained the money after the thugs pointed a gun at her. Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the incident and impounded the car used by the robbers.