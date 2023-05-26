Are unaccredited degrees unraveling Uganda's education system? | ON THE SPOT

Ugandan graduates left in turmoil as unaccredited academic programs spark nationwide debate. The shocking revelation that higher learning institutions failed to renew accreditation for their taught degrees by the national council for higher education has triggered widespread concern. Are the degrees rendered invalid, or is there a deeper underlying issue? ON THE SPOT brings together academic experts Prof Sarah Ssali, head of quality assurance at Makerere University, and Dr. Lawrence Muganga, Vice Chancellor of Victoria University, as they shed light on this pressing matter.