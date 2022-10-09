Are the DP and UPC as strong as they were pre-independence?

The Democratic Party and Uganda People’s Congress are the two political vehicles that have stood the test of time having been formed prior to the attainment of independence in 1962. However, political scholars are sceptical about the parties’ continuity into the future with their strength arguably decimated by a weak ideological foundation. Their troubles as Jackson Onyango reports are pointed to sectarianism and tribal inclinations which first manifested in 1965 leading up to 1966 marking a start to a complicated future for political parties.