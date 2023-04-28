Are teachers ready for the new education curriculum? | ON THE SPOT

Uganda's lower secondary education curriculum has been overhauled for the first time since colonial times, with the aim of equipping learners with practical skills needed for the modern job market. The new curriculum was launched in February 2020, reducing the number of teaching subjects from 43 to 21 and focusing on 21st Century skills such as critical thinking, creativity, and ICT literacy. On the Spot, we spoke with Siima Gilbert Gift, Senior Curriculum Specialist at the National Curriculum Development Center, and Professor Musa Matovu, Director of Graduate Studies at the Islamic University in Uganda, about the impact of the new curriculum.