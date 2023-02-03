Are government initiatives making a difference in job creation?

It is almost every young person’s dream to go to school, complete their education, obtain work with a large organisation, and earn a good salary. However, while this is possible for some, to others it is an almost impossible dream. Numbers from the Uganda Bureau of Statistics in 2019 showed that at least 41 percent of youth, which represents 9.3 million people aged between 18 and 30, are not engaged in any productive activity. With several government interventions in place to address the youth unemployment problem, how are these performing?