Archbishop Ssemogerere preaches against abortion

The Archbishop of Kampala Paul Ssemogerere has condemned the practice of abortion, adding that it is evil and the murder of children. He has compared this practice to the massacre of children reported by King Herod in the Bible. Archbishop Ssemogerere was the main celebrant during a mass to mark the feast of the Holy Innocents, in reference to children murdered by King Herod in Bethlehem.