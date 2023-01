Archbishop Paul Ssemogerere criticizes idleness among christians

The Archbishop of Kampala Paul Ssemogerere has criticized idleness insisting that Christians must work hard while being humble to avoid being prevented from reaching heaven. The call came as he celebrated 100 years of the life of Tereza Kekikatu, the mother of the country counsul to Eswatini Quillion Bamwine at Rwera in Ruhaama Ntungamo district.