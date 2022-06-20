Archbishop Odama presides over Martyrs’ shrine unveiling in California

The Archbishop of Gulu Diocese John Baptist Odama has presided over the installation of the first-ever Uganda Martyrs Shrine in Los Angeles, California in the USA at St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Panorama City. The ceremony saw the church receive a Sculpture Shrine and Relics of the Uganda Martyrs. In the event, Archbishop Odama encouraged the mostly Ugandan congregation to take the path of the Uganda Martyrs in witnessing to Christ even in the Diaspora and further expose Uganda to the world. Meanwhile, the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebwa who represented the Ugandan Government urged Ugandans to invite more American Pilgrims to come to Uganda. Morris Ochol was on hand.