Archbishop launches afforestation drive

Kasana Luwero Diocese launches a campaign for environmental conservation and restoration. The launch at Bethany Land Institute at Nandere in Nyimbwa Sub County in Luwero District, came as the Archbishop of Kampala Paul Ssemogerere led mass yesterday. The institute is going to train people in conservation agriculture and restoration of the ecology, in response to a 2015 Pope Francis’ letter “Laudato Ssi”. In the letter, the Pope called for the conservation of the environment.