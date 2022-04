Archbishop Kaziimba urges gov’t to address national challenges

Archbishop Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu wants government to set up empowerment programs targeting the boy child. According to Dr Kaziimba said female empowerment programs have borne fruit with many women now dominating different sectors as well as political spaces. But Kaziimba, who was presiding over Easter Sunday service at All Saints Cathedral Nakasero, fears that the boy child has been left out.