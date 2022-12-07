Appointment of 16 acting High court judges unconstitutional - court

By Christina Nabatanzi More by this Author

The Constitutional court has held, as unconstitutional, the presidential appointment of 16 High Court judges in acting capacity and has ordered the Judicial Service commission to regularise their substantive and permanet appointments within six months.

It has been a majority ruling of 4-1 justices that the framers of the Constitution envisaged a tenure of office of a Highcourt Judge to be permanet as opposed to a 2-year contract, which was given to the affected 16 justices on the ill-advise of the Judicial Service commission.

Justices Monica Mugenyi, Fredrick Egonda-Ntende , Elizabeth Musoke and Christopher Gashirabake have ruled that probational appointments tagged to satisfactory performance are not necessary in the appointment of a judge. They state that practical proffession experience is excluded as one of the qualifications required for substantive appointment of a High Court judge.

However, the Court has clarified that since the affected 16 judges were already approved by Parliament, took a judicial oath, enjoy all previallges of a judge and are already executing duties , neither their appointment nor the rulings they have so far rendered can be nullified.

The said petition contesting the appointment of the 16 justices in acting capacity was filed in June this year by a Makerere Law professor, Dr. Kabumba Busingye and Human Rights activist Andrew Karamagi.

Prof. Kabumba and Karamagi contended that they are aggrieved with the said appointments as they subject the affected judicial officers to the control of the appointing authority inorder to confirm their substantive appointments.

Advertisement

The Court has then been in agreement with the petitioners that the acting appointments of judges is not supported by any Constitutional provisions and defeat the spirit of the tenure of office for judicial officers.

However the 5th judge Christopher Madrama has had a dissenting view and dismissed the petition for falling short of the sufficient required Constitutional flaws to be addressed by court.

On 22nd May 2022, while acting on the advise of the Judicial Service commission, President Museveni appointed 16 new highcourt judges in an acting capacity for 2 years.

Accordingly the substantive appointments would be based on the satisfactory work of a particular judge .