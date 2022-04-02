Applicants turn to middlemen over delays at passport office

By KARIM MUYOBO More by this Author

Ugandans have raised concerns over the delay in issuance of new passports as middlemen take advantage of the situation to make money.

When this reporter visited the passport collection centre in Kyambogo, Kampala yesterday, hundreds of desperate Ugandans were seen queuing in the scorching sunshine.

Regulations governing the issuance of passports stipulate that express passports can be obtained in four days while ordinary passports take two weeks. However, this seems not to be the case.

Mr Ronald Maseruka, a resident of Mukono District, who paid for an express passport, reveals that he has been going to the passport collection centre for a month in vain.

“The process of collecting a ready passport is hard. Too many delays. Middlemen ask for money from us to quicken the process. Let the ministry make the system quicker and just,” Maseruka appealed yesterday.





